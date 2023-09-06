WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AECOM were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AECOM by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AECOM by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.