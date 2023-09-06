Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.02 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Illumina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $159.43 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.82 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

