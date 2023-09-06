Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,477 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,631,635,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

