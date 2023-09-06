NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.32–$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of NioCorp Developments

NB stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42. NioCorp Developments has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the first quarter worth about $507,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NioCorp Developments by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 2.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Recommended Stories

