Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $528.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $595.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $529.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $486,699.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,233.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $486,699.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,233.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $44,126,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

