Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 654,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 77,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,657,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,639,000 after acquiring an additional 82,924 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,662,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 117,449 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Compass Point increased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

