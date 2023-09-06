Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of NuVasive worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 64.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUVA. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

NuVasive Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.53 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

