Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of J&J Snack Foods worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,935,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JJSF. StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $162.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.50. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $127.80 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.55.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.15 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total transaction of $491,008.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total transaction of $491,008.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total value of $52,977.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $73,638.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,618 shares of company stock valued at $806,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.