Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 274.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 36.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. EVERTEC had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

