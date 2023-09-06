Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,343 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,215.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,266.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,371.95. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

