Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 25,600 Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.18% of World Kinect worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in World Kinect by 1,982.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in World Kinect by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in World Kinect by 382.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in World Kinect by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in World Kinect by 60.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WKC. Bank of America lowered World Kinect from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. 3M reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered World Kinect from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Kinect in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

World Kinect Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WKC opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. World Kinect Co. has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

