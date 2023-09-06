Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) will release its 07/31/2023 earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 3.8 %
SWBI opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $519.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.18. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $13.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
