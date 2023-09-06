Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 88,800 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Steelcase worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Steelcase by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,683,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,274 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,455,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 163,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 9.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,029,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 174,776 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares in the company, valued at $896,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE SCS opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti dropped their price target on Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

