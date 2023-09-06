Reviewing Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) and Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Power Integrations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Power Integrations and Chavant Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 4 3 0 2.43 Chavant Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Power Integrations currently has a consensus target price of $88.14, indicating a potential upside of 4.34%. Given Power Integrations’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

This table compares Power Integrations and Chavant Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 17.58% 12.00% 10.75% Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -20.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power Integrations and Chavant Capital Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $651.14 million 7.45 $170.85 million $1.58 53.47 Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Chavant Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems. It also offers high-voltage diodes; high-voltage gate-driver products used to operate high-voltage switches, such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors and silicon-carbide MOSFETs under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names; and SCALE-iDriver for use in powertrain and charging applications for electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct sales force, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Chavant Capital Partners LLC.

