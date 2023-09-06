WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in United States Cellular by 85.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in United States Cellular by 157.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in United States Cellular by 3.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 505,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.10 and a beta of 0.49. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.09 million. United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Cellular from $29.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United States Cellular from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

