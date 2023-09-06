Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 130,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.15% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $305,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,866.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $305,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,866.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,291 shares of company stock worth $6,212,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE NOG opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

