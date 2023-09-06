Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) versus Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) and Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samsung Electronics has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Universal Electronics and Samsung Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Electronics -14.67% -9.45% -4.90% Samsung Electronics 9.12% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

79.2% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Samsung Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Universal Electronics and Samsung Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Electronics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Samsung Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Universal Electronics presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 141.82%. Given Universal Electronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than Samsung Electronics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Electronics and Samsung Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Electronics $542.75 million 0.21 $410,000.00 ($5.59) -1.60 Samsung Electronics $197.69 billion 0.03 $18.45 billion $2.68 15.15

Samsung Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Electronics. Universal Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Samsung Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Samsung Electronics beats Universal Electronics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets. The company offers universal radio frequency (RF) and infrared remote controls primarily for sale to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded for sale to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smart speakers, game consoles, and other consumer electronic and smart home devices to connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver home entertainment, smart home services, and device or system information. It also provides cloud-services that support its embedded software and hardware solutions; intellectual property that the company licenses principally to OEMs and video service providers; RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems, primarily to OEM customers, as well as hotels and hospitality system integrators; and AV accessories to consumers, including universal remote controls, television wall mounts, and stands and digital television antennas. The company also serves through a network of national and regional distributors and dealers. It sells its products in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Samsung Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. The company offers smartphones, tablets, watches, and accessories; TVs, projectors, and sound devices; home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, vacuum cleaners, cooking appliances, dishwashers, air conditioners, and air purifiers; monitors, and memory and storage products; displays, and smart and LED signages; and other accessories. It also engages in technology, venture capital investments, cloud services, network devices installation and optimization, semiconductor equipment services, digital advertising platforms, marketing, consulting, connected services, logistics, financing, and software design activities; toll processing of display panels and semiconductors; development and sale of network solutions; manufactures semiconductors and food; provision of repair services for electronic devices and enterprise automation solutions; and development and supply of semiconductor process defect and quality control software. The company serves various industries, including education, retail, and finance, as well as government and corporate customers. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Suwon-si, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.