The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Cooper Companies worth $21,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $352.26 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $399.62. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.00.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.