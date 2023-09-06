Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $19,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $32,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $5,410,371,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

AAP stock opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.09 and a 52 week high of $194.35.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.74.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

