Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $20,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Down 0.8 %

PAYX opened at $121.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day moving average is $113.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

