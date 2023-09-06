Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,535 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $20,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 260.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.91 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

