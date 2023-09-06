Sei Investments Co. Has $20.17 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $20,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $408,535,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $146.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $149.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.64 and a 200-day moving average of $124.44.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

