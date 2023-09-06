Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841,019 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KT were worth $21,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of KT by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of KT by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 219,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 156,576 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

