Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 354.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PDD were worth $20,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

