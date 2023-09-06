ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,685,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,248 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of ASE Technology worth $21,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASX stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASX

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.