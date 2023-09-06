NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 929.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 448,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 405,033 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHO opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $58.45.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

