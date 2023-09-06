KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $77.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Get KBR alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KBR

KBR Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:KBR opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. KBR has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of KBR by 930.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.