Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $18,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.