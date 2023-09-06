Sei Investments Co. Acquires 29,095 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,095 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of DTE Energy worth $19,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.21. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $136.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

About DTE Energy



DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

