Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Karat Packaging from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of KRT stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.37. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $108.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

