Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,754 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

