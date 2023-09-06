U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of USB opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

