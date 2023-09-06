The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

