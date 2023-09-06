Sei Investments Co. Buys 6,532 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,014,000 after buying an additional 623,433 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,741,000 after buying an additional 464,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after buying an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $5,929,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $246,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,520. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $114.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

