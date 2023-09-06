Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Dynatrace worth $18,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DT opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.09. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $33,521.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,405 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,032 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

