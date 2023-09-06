Sei Investments Co. Has $21.79 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,287 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of CubeSmart worth $21,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 286.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 89.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

