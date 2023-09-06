Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Genpact has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Genpact Trading Down 1.5 %

Genpact stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. Genpact has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genpact

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 57.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genpact by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

See Also

