Martingale Asset Management L P Has $477,000 Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 142.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

