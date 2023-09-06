NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $257.50 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

