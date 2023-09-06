NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $693.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $740.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $701.54. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $483.19 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

