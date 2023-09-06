Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 453.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.22.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

