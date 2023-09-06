NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

