NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 4,363 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

