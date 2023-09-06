NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $83.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.47.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.