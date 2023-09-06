Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 802 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,688 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.17% of Summit Financial Group worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMMF shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $365.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jill S. Upson purchased 1,850 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,755.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

