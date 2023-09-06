Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $468,000 in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Shares of VRTS opened at $202.24 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $141.80 and a one year high of $248.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.77 and a 200 day moving average of $194.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.46). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.28 million. Analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 22.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.01%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.