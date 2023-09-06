NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,189,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $2,693,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $470.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $464.03 and its 200 day moving average is $488.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.30.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

