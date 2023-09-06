Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 18,705 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Teekay were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Teekay by 454.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,695,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 2,209,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teekay by 85.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,361,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 97.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 783,311 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 841,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 717,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Teekay by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 927,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 680,978 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teekay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Teekay Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of TK opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.14. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $560.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $277.32 million during the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

About Teekay

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.