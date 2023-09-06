NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Northcoast Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMX

CarMax Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE KMX opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.