Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,165,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,774,000 after purchasing an additional 103,992 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,676,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,465,000 after purchasing an additional 397,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:KFY opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

